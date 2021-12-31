State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police announced Friday that skeletal remains found by hunters in the Monongahela National Forest may be linked to a missing persons case.

Troopers were led to human skeletal remains, located deep in the National Forest, in the northern Seneca Creek area, Wednesday, December 29.

Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie R. Sheetz, 24, of Upper Tract, West Virginia.

Cassie Sheetz was reported missing on March 11, 2021, from the Spruce Knob area of Pendleton county.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.