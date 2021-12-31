Advertisement

Toxic fumes send elderly couple to the hospital

An elderly couple from the Louisa area was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a chemical reaction between bleach and toilet bowl cleaner.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – An elderly couple from the Louisa area was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a chemical reaction between bleach and toilet bowl cleaner, the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department Chief said.

Both victims had some difficulty breathing, the chief said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. along state Route 644 in the Walbridge community.

According to the chief, the home was ventilated and the couple’s grandson secured the home. He said there was no fire – just fumes.

