Advertisement

Vehicle crash involves home; suspects flee scene

Law enforcement officers say a driver and passenger fled a car after it crashed into cars,...
Law enforcement officers say a driver and passenger fled a car after it crashed into cars, pushing them into a home in Lawrence County, Ohio.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - County Road 15 was down to one alternating lane Thursday night after a vehicle crash that involved a home between Chesapeake and South Point, the Fayette Volunteer Township Fire Department said.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m.

Law enforcement at the scene said a driver and passenger both fled the scene. Officers say a car crashed into vehicles in a driveway, pushing them into the home. No one from the home was hurt.

Officers said there are conflicting reports from residents about how many people fled the car.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Charleston.
Man shot while riding bike; suspect arrested
A man is in critical condition after he was hit early Wednesday morning by an SUV on U.S. 119...
Man struck by SUV and critically injured
Investigators have found family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland, Kentucky,...
Investigators find family of deceased man; post shared more than 1,400 times
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria...
Police | Man accused in double murder seen wearing Michael Myers mask minutes before shooting
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident closes roadway

Latest News

Boone County dispatchers confirm there is a shooting in the Whitesville area.
Law enforcement investigating shooting in Boone County
New record COVID cases reported in a day for Kanawha County
New record COVID cases reported in a day for Kanawha County
A caution sign outside of a gas well the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection...
Toxic gas leak concerns community
Toxic gas leak concerns community
Toxic gas leak concerns community