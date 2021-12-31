Vehicle crash involves home; suspects flee scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - County Road 15 was down to one alternating lane Thursday night after a vehicle crash that involved a home between Chesapeake and South Point, the Fayette Volunteer Township Fire Department said.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m.

Law enforcement at the scene said a driver and passenger both fled the scene. Officers say a car crashed into vehicles in a driveway, pushing them into the home. No one from the home was hurt.

Officers said there are conflicting reports from residents about how many people fled the car.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.