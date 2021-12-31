Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.(Source: Marisa Fotieo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Charleston.
Man shot while riding bike; suspect arrested
A man is in critical condition after he was hit early Wednesday morning by an SUV on U.S. 119...
Man struck by SUV and critically injured
Law enforcement officers say a driver and passenger fled a car after it crashed into cars,...
Vehicle crash involves home; suspects flee scene
Investigators have found family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland, Kentucky,...
Investigators find family of deceased man; post shared more than 1,400 times
A caution sign outside of a gas well the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection...
Toxic gas leak concerns community

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Pelosi: House to mark 1 year since Capitol riot
Take a look at all the major stories of 2021.
2021 year in review
Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a...
Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee