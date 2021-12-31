W.Va. health leaders urge precaution ahead of new year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The CDC has issued some new guidelines for health care workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive.

They highlight the possibility for asymptomatic health care workers to continue working through that isolation period.

Under crisis standards of care where staffing is really short, COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says the CDC has indicated health care workers who are asymptomatic can continue working under certain conditions.

Marsh says they must wear a high-barrier protection face mask, as well as N-95 face mask. Then, it’ll be up to hospital leadership and infectious disease leadership to determine how those workers are going to be utilized to take care of patients. For example, Marsh says there could be a match between asymptomatic health care workers who test positive and are wearing a high-barrier face mask and patients who are also COVID positive.

West Virginia Health leaders say these extreme measures stem from the concern of surges at hospitals.

“Part of that surging is really dictated by available staff, and we know staffing is the biggest challenge we have right now to hospital capacity. So, there needs to be a lot of thought and care if you do have to go to that extraordinary measure,” Marsh said.

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, this is when health officials are trying to encourage people to remain cautious, as many are making plans to get out of the house and celebrate.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, West Virginia health leaders are stressing the importance of realizing the uptick in cases in order to stay healthy and safe ahead of the new year.

Marsh says the omicron variant is quickly climbing in the state, and he expects this particular variant to become the most dominant in West Virginia. He says it’s a much more highly contagious form of COVID-19 that can infect people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Marsh says the symptoms of the omicron variant are a bit different for those who have those shots. You might feel like you have more of a cold, scratchy throat, and congested sinuses.

“It’s really important that people be careful during this celebration time, because this variant spreads like measles, which means that it spreads faster than any other respiratory virus that we’ve seen really in our lifetime,” Marsh said.

The state is also working with the Red Cross to make sure there is additional assistance for blood availability, in an effort to reduce the number of deaths and hospitalizations in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.