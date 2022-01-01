Advertisement

Cats win thriller over Iowa

Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.
Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.(SEC Media Portal)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s second touchdown of the game came at an opportune time in the Citrus Bowl. With under five minutes to go, the Cats offense drove 80 yards on eight plays to take a 20-17 lead over the 15th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. UK’s defense was able to keep Iowa from scoring in the final 1:42 of the game and won the VRBO Citrus Bowl. The game was sealed by an interception from DeAndre Square as Kentucky finishes the season with a 10-3 record.

This story will be updated.

