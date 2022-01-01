DHHR warning of spam text messages

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text messages.

The DHHR says the texts asks individuals to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC.

They also say they will never ask for personal information via text message, and that the message should be deleted immediately.

The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

