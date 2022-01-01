First Warning Forecast | Showers to fade as colder air rushes in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday certainly looked and felt more like a spring day than one in early January. Showers and thunderstorms crossed the region bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. The risk for additional flooding begins to wane Saturday night as showers break up and turn lighter in nature. As the rain fades, much colder air surges in on Sunday, and a few snowflakes may be seen during the evening and nighttime hours into Monday morning. For snow lovers hoping for more than that, there is another shot at snow later in the upcoming week with another blast of cold air likely. So it seems as though the unusual “springy” weather is about to come to an end.

Showers continue Saturday evening, but the rain will be lighter in nature, so the risk for additional flooding is low. However, lingering high water spots are still likely due to the amount of rain received earlier in the day. Numerous areal FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect as creeks and streams continue to rise. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Saturday night into Sunday morning sees low temperatures in the low 50s with patchier, lighter shower activity.

While Sunday morning starts with scattered, light showers, high water may still be seen in spots due to Saturday’s rainfall flowing into the rivers. The Little Sandy River at Grayson, KY is forecast to crest right around flood stage Sunday morning, and the Coal River at Tornado, WV will also crest right around flood stage during the evening, so locations near these rivers will continue to see high water until then. At this point, the Ohio River is not expected to enter flood stage anywhere across the region, but the water levels will still be higher than normal over the next few days.

Sunday afternoon turns drier but stays cloudy and becomes much colder. Temperatures fall to the 30s by sunset with a sharp northwest breeze.

Scattered flurries and light snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Any appreciable accumulation would be confined to the mountains, with just a dusting in spots elsewhere. Low temperatures fall to the mid 20s. This also means black ice is a risk for the Monday morning commute as any lingering moisture on roadways can freeze.

Monday afternoon turns sunny but stays cold with high temperatures staying in the mid 30s.

Tuesday stays sunny, but afternoon temperatures rise comfortably to the 50-degree mark.

Wednesday turns partly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

The next system of note will be on Thursday as rain and snow are both possible. There is still some uncertainty as to how this plays out, but accumulating snow is definitely in the cards. Thursday afternoon temperatures will stay in the 30s, with lows falling well into the 20s Thursday night.

Some snow showers are possible Friday morning, followed by some breaks in the precipitation and clouds for the afternoon. However, temperatures will struggle to rise and will likely stay below freezing.

After a bitter start with morning temperatures in the teens, Saturday looks to turn a bit warmer for the afternoon with sunshine. Highs reach near 40 degrees.

