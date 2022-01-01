Herd beats Southern Miss

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game and begins Conference USA play 2-0 after a 72-55 win over Southern Miss on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center. It was the Herd’s fifth-straight game holding its opponent to under 60 points, the longest streak since five-in-a-row in the 2011-12 season. The Thundering Herd improved to 7-4 overall and start 2-0 in conference for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Golden Eagles fall to 8-5 and start league play 0-2.

“Obviously it’s good to be off to a 2-0 start (in conference play),” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “I think you definitely saw a lot of fight and aggressiveness from our team early in the game. We had a really good defensive first half and did a nice job with what our plan was. We executed that pretty well.

“We had good offense in the second quarter. I thought, in the first quarter, that our ball movement was actually fine ... you just have to be able to make some of those (shots). I thought rebounding was probably the key to the game and I knew that was going to be difficult. To be able to beat (Southern Miss) on the glass was important. We aren’t very tall, so we have to be tough and scrappy, and I thought we were.”

Marshall heads back out on the road for its next three games. The Herd travels down to Boca Raton, Fla., to take on Florida Atlantic on Jan. 8. Marshall will then travel to North Texas (Jan. 13) and Rice (Jan. 15) before returning to the Cam on Jan. 20 against FIU.

