Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency Saturday due to severe weather systems moving through western, eastern, and south central Kentucky generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hail.

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

Steps to keep yourself safe after flooding:

Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal.

Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.

Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.

Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.

Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.

Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.

“Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes and continuous squall lines,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off of transportation routes today if at all possible.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.