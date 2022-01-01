Advertisement

Ongoing flooding being reported in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials report several roads in Floyd County are covered with water and are impassable.

We have been getting several videos and pictures from people around the region. We will update this story with more as they come in.

On the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, pictures show parts of Mare Creek, Banner and Dana are underwater.

You can see the posts below.

