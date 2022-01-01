Severe weather closes dozens of roads

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Cross Lanes

Sun Valley Drive is impassable at Washington St. West

In eastern Kentucky, rain has begun again but for now, most roads that are still closed are due to back water which may take time. Below are current road closures in KYTC District 12:

Floyd

KY 194 at MP 11-12

KY 680 at MP 5-6

KY 1426 near MP 7

KY 3381 at MP 0-1

KY 3385 at MP 0-3

Pike

KY 319 at MP 6-7

KY 468 at MP 0

KY 468 at MP 5

KY 1426 at MP 16-17 and MP 18

In KYTC District 9:

Carter

Water blocking KY 1 at Beech Grove near Grayson, mile points 9-10; and water over KY 1654 near the Boyd County line.

Boyd

Water over the road at Rush at the KY 1654 and KY 854 intersection; and water over KY 5, milepoint 8-9, near the old golf course.

Rt 5 from Rosemont to Rockhouse has receded but is at edge of roadway and will likely flood again as rains continue.

High water signs have been placed on highways where needed. Motorists are reminded that heavy rain can overflow ditches, causing ponding water on roadways. Drive with caution and never drive through high water or pass barricades - turn around, don’t drown.

State highway crews will continue to monitor road and weather conditions this weekend, and will respond as needed to storm damage or other issues. For real-time road conditions, visit GoKY.ky.gov online or use Waze.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.