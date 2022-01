HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One hour before tip off against top 25 team Texas, WVU announced that Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman and Kobe Johnson will not be playing in the game. On their Twitter page, the school said the three are out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

This is the first Big 12 Conference game of the year for the Mountaineers.

