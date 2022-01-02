Bengals win AFC North

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cincinnati Bengals are divisional champs once again as they beat Kansas City 34-31 Sunday afternoon and the win locks up a spot in the NFL post-season. They scored the go-ahead field goal with no time left by Evan McPherson to cap off a 15 play drive.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Joe Burrow was 30 for 39, threw 446 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Bengals defense, who allowed 28 first half points, gave up just three to the Chiefs the rest of the game and stopped their eight game winning streak.

With one game to go at Cleveland next Sunday, the Bengals have a record of 10-6.

SEE YOU IN THE PLAYOFFS, CINCINNATI! pic.twitter.com/p24d1MIA1E — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.