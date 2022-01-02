Advertisement

Buckeyes edge Utah in 108th Rose Bowl

Late 4th quarter field goal wins it for Ohio State
Ohio State wins 108th Rose Bowl
Ohio State wins 108th Rose Bowl(Source: AP Images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Ca. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Buckeyes scored 48 points in the last three quarters to beat Utah 48-45 for the Rose Bowl championship. Noah Ruggles hit a field goal with 12 seconds left to win it for OSU. Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set a bowl record with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns while quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 573 yards and six scores.

Early in the game, Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 points four times in the game and they finish the season with an 11-2 record.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case
West Virginia State Police say Kevin Dickens, 53, of Rock Creek and Jeremy Peters, 41, of...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Boone County
Law enforcement officers say a driver and passenger fled a car after it crashed into cars,...
Vehicle crash involves home; suspects flee scene
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on MacCorkle Ave.
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

mu women
mu women
Herd women improve to 2-0 in CUSA
Herd beats Southern Miss
Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.
Cats win thriller over Iowa
Big 12 logo
WVU falls to Texas