Buckeyes edge Utah in 108th Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Ca. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Buckeyes scored 48 points in the last three quarters to beat Utah 48-45 for the Rose Bowl championship. Noah Ruggles hit a field goal with 12 seconds left to win it for OSU. Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set a bowl record with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns while quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 573 yards and six scores.

Early in the game, Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 points four times in the game and they finish the season with an 11-2 record.

