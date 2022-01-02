Coal Run in Pike County sees structural damage following severe floods

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Coal Run community in Pike County experienced severe flooding following the heavy rain Saturday morning, which has caused structural damage throughout the city.

“The city of Coal Run is devastated,” said Coal Run Mayor Andrew H. Scott. “There are people without bridges to their homes, there are structures that are leaning off the side of creeks, there are roadways that are no longer safe because of the erosion that has gone on under the asphalt.”

Community members like Vernon Blackburn, who has lived in Coal Run for many years, said they had never experienced anything like it before.

“Well, I went and got my wife out of the bed, I said, ‘get out of that bed, we may have to go upstairs,’ I said I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Blackburn.

Mayor Scott said with the amount of damage throughout the city, Coal Run will need extra assistance in getting back to where it needs to be.

“We’ve got residents out helping, we’ve got our city crew who’s out, our maintenance crews, we’ve even got our safety and police officers out here working on this,” said Scott. “We don’t have the hands to spare, we have all hands on deck and we need all hands on deck at the state and federal levels with assistance.”

Mayor Scott said that many of the repairs will take months to complete. He added that although there are several damaged properties that need tending to, he feels grateful that there were no reported injuries or deaths.

