First Warning Forecast | Winter storm expected for parts of region tonight, more snow possible later in week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following an unusually warm December, winter is making a bold appearance on just the first few days of the new month and year. A storm system is expected to deliver snow across mainly southern and eastern parts of the region, some of the same areas that received heavy rainfall just 36 hours ago. The snow may fall heavy at times and accumulate several inches, especially at higher elevations. For areas farther north hoping to see some flake action, there is another shot at snow later in the week. Sandwiched in between these two wintry and cold snaps will be a couple days of milder air, but the chilled air looks to take hold much of the week.

Sunday evening starts by seeing patchy light rain showers, mainly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia as temperatures are still in the mid to upper 30s. Farther north, drier conditions are being seen under a continued overcast. Temperatures across the region will fall to the freezing mark by midnight. Any rain across the south will begin to change over to snow after midnight.

Snow falls - heavy at times - and accumulates across much of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia Sunday night into early Monday (mainly before sunrise). Snow totals should exceed a few inches, especially farther south and at the highest elevations. Some accumulating snow may also extend as far north as the I-64 corridor, especially towards the Kanawha Valley, but amounts will be much lower. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s, meaning any moisture on roadways can freeze. View the current WINTER WEATHER ALERTS to see which areas are most likely to see the highest impacts.

By sunrise Monday, the snow will come to an end. Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine, but temperatures stay in the 30s with a chilled breeze.

Monday night into Tuesday morning sees temperatures fall to the low 20s, even the teens in rural spots and those with snow on the ground. Slick spots can still pose a hazard on roadways and sidewalks.

Tuesday afternoon sees decent sunshine with afternoon temperatures surging back to the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday turns partly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

The next system of note will be on Thursday as rain and snow are both possible. There is still some uncertainty as to how this plays out, but accumulating snow is definitely in the cards. This time, the best chances look to be across central and northern parts of the region. Thursday afternoon temperatures will stay in the 30s, with lows falling well into the 20s Thursday night.

Some snow showers likely linger into Friday morning, followed by breaks in the precipitation and clouds for the afternoon. However, temperatures will struggle to rise and stay well below freezing.

After a bitter start with morning temperatures in the teens, Saturday looks to turn a bit warmer for the afternoon with sunshine. Highs reach near 40 degrees.

Rain is likely on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s.

