National Weather Service confirms four tornados

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service sent multiple Storm Survey Crews out to evaluate storm damage across southern and central Kentucky.

The survey crews have confirmed four tornadoes so far as of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. NSW Louisville released the updates on Twitter.

The Storm Survey Team in Madison County, KY near Union City has preliminarily found an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph. #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022

The Storm Survey Team in Barren County NW of Glasgow, KY has preliminarily found an EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 95 mph. #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022

The Storm Survey Team in Taylor County near Campbellsville, KY has preliminarily found an EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 105-110 mph. #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022

UPDATE: Storm Survey Team in Madison County, KY says the preliminary EF-1 tornado damage near Union City has estimated winds of 105-110 mph (previously 90 mph). #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022

Over the weekend, the storm cell produced heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornados, hail and strong straight-line winds, according to the press release. As a result, flash flooding, loss of power, and property damage was evident.

At this time, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as a result of the storms. The NWS continues conducting tornado surveys in several counties including Warren, Barren, Hart, and others.

According to the press release, at least 31 counties were impacted by the weather event over the weekend.

As winter weather approaches, Beshear urged Kentuckians to monitor as snow and freezing temperatures are predicted in several areas.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

The Governor is expected to travel to Hopkinsville on Monday to further assess damage and check in on recovery efforts in Graves and Hopkins counties following the Dc. 10 tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

