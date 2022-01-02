Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms four tornados

Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds ripped through the Taylor County Saturday, leaving yet another path of destruction.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service sent multiple Storm Survey Crews out to evaluate storm damage across southern and central Kentucky.

The survey crews have confirmed four tornadoes so far as of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. NSW Louisville released the updates on Twitter.

(Story continues below)

Over the weekend, the storm cell produced heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornados, hail and strong straight-line winds, according to the press release. As a result, flash flooding, loss of power, and property damage was evident.

At this time, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as a result of the storms. The NWS continues conducting tornado surveys in several counties including Warren, Barren, Hart, and others.

According to the press release, at least 31 counties were impacted by the weather event over the weekend.

As winter weather approaches, Beshear urged Kentuckians to monitor as snow and freezing temperatures are predicted in several areas.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

The Governor is expected to travel to Hopkinsville on Monday to further assess damage and check in on recovery efforts in Graves and Hopkins counties following the Dc. 10 tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency Saturday due to severe weather...
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Flooding on Stone Coal Road in Pike County
Severe weather closes dozens of roads
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
DHHR warning of spam text messages
A single vehicle crash has closed two lanes of I-64W.
I-64W reopens after crash
Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case

Latest News

Simpson Dental
Simpson Dental
Salute to Seniors 2021
Gail Sammons and Glorious Hensley were awarded as Hometown Heroes.
Hometown Heroes: Gail Sammons and Glorious Hensley
Neighbors rallied to rescue a kitten from storm drain in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Hometown Hero | Pam Knell
Ron was nominated by his coworkers and friends for spreading kindness.
Hometown Hero | Ron Dallis