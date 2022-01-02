Advertisement

Preparing for potential flooding as rivers rise

Water over roadway
Water over roadway(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - As heavy rainfall impacts roadways with standing water in parts of our region, it also impacts rivers that may already be reaching their breaking point.

Neighbors who live along the Little Sandy River, like Tyler Mabry, know how quickly the water can rise.

“I saw the water get up to right there and it flooded almost to my dog’s house and that worries me. I’d hate for my dog to get flooded,” Mabry said.

Carter County Emergency Management Director Adam Stapleton says when there is steady rainfall, it’s not likely the river will flood. However, there is the potential for thunderstorms to come down Saturday evening, so heavy pockets of rain could lead to a quick rise on the river.

“Well, yesterday it was probably six feet lower than it is right now and it’ll probably get higher tonight and tomorrow,” Mabry said.

In preparation for potential flooding, Stapleton says a couple of fire departments throughout the area are ready to go with emergency rescue crews if a situation arises.

Emergency management has been on call throughout the day Saturday, and they’ll be out in the county during the evening hours.

“I really don’t know what I’d do… the goats’ field is here at the bottom. They just got a little electric fence, it could get washed away real easily,” Mabry said.

While Mabry keeps a steady watch on the water levels, he makes sure to keep his precious animals out of harm’s way.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Based on items located at the scene, troopers believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie...
State Police say skeletal remains may be connected to missing persons case
West Virginia State Police say Kevin Dickens, 53, of Rock Creek and Jeremy Peters, 41, of...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Boone County
Law enforcement officers say a driver and passenger fled a car after it crashed into cars,...
Vehicle crash involves home; suspects flee scene
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on MacCorkle Ave.
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

A single vehicle crash has closed two lanes of I-64W.
I-64W reopens after crash
mu women
mu women
Flooding on Stone Coal Road in Pike County
Severe weather closes dozens of roads
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
DHHR warning of spam text messages