Advertisement

Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the passing of the cultural icon on Friday, a documentary on Betty White is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a special theatrical tribute, was originally intended to celebrate the star’s 100th birthday.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

It also includes tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding on Stone Coal Road in Pike County
Severe weather closes dozens of roads
A single vehicle crash has closed two lanes of I-64W.
I-64W reopens after crash
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
DHHR warning of spam text messages
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency Saturday due to severe weather...
Kentucky Governor declares State of Emergency
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service confirms four tornados

Latest News

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17
Crews are responding to a house fire on the 8000 block of Route 10 in Cabell County.
Crews responding to a house fire
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break
President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices