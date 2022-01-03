Advertisement

Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomes New Year’s baby

Emitt Lee Edwards, born Saturday at Cabell Huntington Hospital, was one of the Tri-State's...
Emitt Lee Edwards, born Saturday at Cabell Huntington Hospital, was one of the Tri-State's first New Year's babies.(Cabell Huntington Hospital)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One of the first New Year’s babies born in the Tri-State arrived Saturday at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Emmitt Lee Edwards was born at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1, a hospital spokeswoman said. He was 8 pounds, 6 ounces. His proud parents are Kaylee Christian and Brandon Edwards of Griffithsville, West Virginia.

We extend our congratulations to them and all the parents who welcomed their bundles of joy during the long holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Flooding on Stone Coal Road in Pike County
Severe weather closes dozens of roads
A single vehicle crash has closed two lanes of I-64W.
I-64W reopens after crash
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service: seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
DHHR warning of spam text messages

Latest News

School district implements new ‘Test to Stay’ program
School district implements new ‘Test to Stay’ program
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update Monday about the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosion of...
Gov. Andy Beshear: Omicron variant hitting Ky. hard
Jalapeno wonton cups from the 'No Sugar Baker'
Jalapeno wonton cups from the ‘No Sugar Baker’
New year, new you
New year, new you