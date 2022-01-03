Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomes New Year’s baby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One of the first New Year’s babies born in the Tri-State arrived Saturday at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Emmitt Lee Edwards was born at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1, a hospital spokeswoman said. He was 8 pounds, 6 ounces. His proud parents are Kaylee Christian and Brandon Edwards of Griffithsville, West Virginia.

We extend our congratulations to them and all the parents who welcomed their bundles of joy during the long holiday weekend.

