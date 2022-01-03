Advertisement

COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic to be held in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing & vaccine clinic on Tuesday, January 4th in Charleston, WV.

The clinic will take place at Jarrett Terrace located at 824 Central Ave in Charleston, WV. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.

