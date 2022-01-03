COVID-19 W.Va. | 38 counties in ‘the red’ on County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 3, 2022, there are currently 15,015 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 72-year old female from Ritchie County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 38-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Hancock County, and an 83-year old male from Hancock County.

9,164 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 38 are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Four are color-coded green on the map, indicating a low transmission rate. Two are color-coded gold and 11 are color-coded orange.

As far as variants, the WV DHHR is reporting 12,064 cases of the Delta variant and 75 cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, 721 COVID-19 positive West Virginian’s are in the hospital, 189 have been admitted to the ICU and 114 are on ventilators.

316,955 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complictions.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

315,918 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (2,433), Boone (141), Braxton (115), Brooke (103), Cabell (810), Calhoun (25), Clay (43), Doddridge (24), Fayette (329), Gilmer (40), Grant (72), Greenbrier (295), Hampshire (160), Hancock (221), Hardy (159), Harrison (434), Jackson (130), Jefferson (1,042), Kanawha (1,277), Lewis (47), Lincoln (109), Logan (190), Marion (411), Marshall (243), Mason (147), McDowell (120), Mercer (436), Mineral (326), Mingo (167), Monongalia (870), Monroe (143), Morgan (215), Nicholas (190), Ohio (460), Pendleton (23), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (41), Preston (231), Putnam (492), Raleigh (520), Randolph (178), Ritchie (44), Roane (80), Summers (78), Taylor (106), Tucker (8), Tyler (34), Upshur (148), Wayne (202), Webster (26), Wetzel (118), Wirt (20), Wood (457), Wyoming (183). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

