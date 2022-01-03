Advertisement

Crews work to assess flood damage in Floyd County

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews in Floyd County have been working to clear off roadways since early Saturday morning. Floyd County Judge Executive Robert Williams says flooding is something that is always on his radar.

“This time of the year, we have to watch out for rain, and we have to watch out for the snow,” Williams said. “We live in valleys. Water runs out of these mountains and comes into these valley floors, and it seems like we’re constantly dealing with water issues.”

Flooding is always a concern for Williams. During New Year’s weekend, high water covered roadways -- even seeping into some homes throughout the county. That’s why Williams declared Floyd County as being in a state of emergency.

“This gives us the opportunity to get our contractors on the ground and have our folks out there working to take care of the things that need to be taken care of,” said Williams. “As the water recedes, we are assessing the damage and trying to get a gameplan together on how we’re going to move forward. It’s wet, it’s nasty. We haven’t had an opportunity for it to dry out, so it’s a bit of a challenge.”

Williams anticipates that the total amount of flood damage statewide will exceed the $7 million threshold in order to qualify for assistance from FEMA. In Floyd County, the amount of damage will have to exceed around $250,000 to be considered a disaster area. After crews assess all of the damage, county officials will know how to move forward with additional repairs.

“You’ll see our crews out driving around, taking pictures and doing those things. So just bear with us. We’re working 24/7,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Flooding on Stone Coal Road in Pike County
Severe weather closes dozens of roads
A single vehicle crash has closed two lanes of I-64W.
I-64W reopens after crash
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service: seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
DHHR warning of spam text messages

Latest News

The Lawrence County Prosecutor says during the last few months, there's been an increase in...
County officials: Increase seen in potentially deadly pressed pills
Emergency crews spent Monday and Sunday assessing damages in the county.
More than 100 structures damaged in Pike County flooding
Preparing for flooding as rivers rise in Carter County
Preparing for flooding as rivers rise in Carter County
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast