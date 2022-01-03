Crews work to assess flood damage in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews in Floyd County have been working to clear off roadways since early Saturday morning. Floyd County Judge Executive Robert Williams says flooding is something that is always on his radar.

“This time of the year, we have to watch out for rain, and we have to watch out for the snow,” Williams said. “We live in valleys. Water runs out of these mountains and comes into these valley floors, and it seems like we’re constantly dealing with water issues.”

Flooding is always a concern for Williams. During New Year’s weekend, high water covered roadways -- even seeping into some homes throughout the county. That’s why Williams declared Floyd County as being in a state of emergency.

“This gives us the opportunity to get our contractors on the ground and have our folks out there working to take care of the things that need to be taken care of,” said Williams. “As the water recedes, we are assessing the damage and trying to get a gameplan together on how we’re going to move forward. It’s wet, it’s nasty. We haven’t had an opportunity for it to dry out, so it’s a bit of a challenge.”

Williams anticipates that the total amount of flood damage statewide will exceed the $7 million threshold in order to qualify for assistance from FEMA. In Floyd County, the amount of damage will have to exceed around $250,000 to be considered a disaster area. After crews assess all of the damage, county officials will know how to move forward with additional repairs.

“You’ll see our crews out driving around, taking pictures and doing those things. So just bear with us. We’re working 24/7,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.