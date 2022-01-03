Gov. Andy Beshear: Omicron variant hitting Ky. hard

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Omicron infection has exploded throughout Kentucky, causing the highest COVID-19 positivity rate of the entire pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

The governor said the positivity rate has soared to 20.72%.

“We have never seen an escalation of cases ... like omicron,” Beshear said. “It’s very likely most of us might get omicron.”

Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the omicron variant is the most contagious virus ever seen since the measles.

The governor said it is believed the actual infection numbers are considerably higher but aren’t being accounted for due to the long holiday weekend.

He reported the following new case numbers and deaths since Friday:

- Dec. 31 -- 5,748 new cases; 28 deaths

- Jan. 1 -- 4,359 new cases; 26 deaths

- Jan. 2 -- 2,767 new cases; 24 deaths

- Jan. 3 -- 4,111 new cases; 15 deaths

Regarding the ongoing vaccine effort, Beshear said 10,383 Kentuckians got their first vaccine through the long holiday weekend, and more than 25,000 got their boosters.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,781,123 residents have been vaccinated – or 62% of the state’s population.

