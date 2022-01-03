Jalapeno wonton cups from the ‘No Sugar Baker’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here for more recipes from Jayne.

No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Cups!

Ingredients:

12 Wonton Wraps

1 Can of Jalapenos

4 Ounces Cream Cheese

½ C. Sour Cream

½ C. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¼ C. Chopped Onion

Easy Directions:

1. Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into a cup. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Set aside.

2. Blend together all other ingredients.

3. Spoon into each muffin cup.

4. Bake at 350 for an additional 10-15 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.