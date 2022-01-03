Jalapeno wonton cups from the ‘No Sugar Baker’
No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Cups!
Ingredients:
12 Wonton Wraps
1 Can of Jalapenos
4 Ounces Cream Cheese
½ C. Sour Cream
½ C. Shredded Cheddar Cheese
½ C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon
¼ C. Chopped Onion
Easy Directions:
1. Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into a cup. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Set aside.
2. Blend together all other ingredients.
3. Spoon into each muffin cup.
4. Bake at 350 for an additional 10-15 minutes.
