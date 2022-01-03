Advertisement

Lincoln County post office closes after Saturday morning crash

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early Saturday morning crash has led to the closure of the Griffithsville Post Office.

West Virginia State Police say the passenger in the accident was taken to the hospital and the driver, a minor, is OK.

“The vehicle came to rest in the mailroom of the Grifithsville Post Office and caused extensive damage to the building,” West Virginia State Police Cpl. McMillian said.

The crash occurred just after midnight.

Courtney Lovejoy lives right across the street and was celebrating the new year with her family when she heard a loud boom.

“It sounded like a cannon going off, and it shook my bed,” she said. “I panicked, scooped my baby up off the bed and ran through the house. And I was like, Oh my God, what was that? I honestly didn’t know what to think.”

Lovejoy said some of her neighbors, including her dad, went outside to make sure everyone was ok.

“I could see was the truck sticking out the end of the post office,” she said. “The power pole was laying around; there were lines all across the road.”

A notice on the front door says the accident caused structural damage to the building.

The U.S. Postal Service sent us a statement that said:

“Early Saturday morning, a vehicle accident caused serious damage to the Griffithsville, WV Post Office. The office is closed until further notice. An assessment of the damage is underway and will be shared with the owner of the building.

“Customers may pick up P.O. Box mail and obtain all other Retail services at the Hamlin Post Office, located 6.5 miles away at 8111 Court Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. The Hamlin Post Office is open Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“No information is currently available as to when repairs to the Griffithsville Post Office will be complete.”

