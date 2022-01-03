Logan Sheriff | Men in ski masks hold up gas station

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are wanted into connection with a robbery at a gas station and grocery store.

According to the Logan County Sheriff, the robbery happened January 2 at about 1:30 am. at C & L gas station and grocery store.

The store is located on Huff Creek just outside of Man, West Virginia along Route 10.

The sheriff says two men in ski masks and gloves used a hammer to threaten the cashier.

The men got away with more than $400, officials say.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and ask for Deputy Ziegler.

