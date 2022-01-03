Advertisement

Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer

Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.(Herd Nation)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s Thundering Herd is in the market for a new quarterback, as player Grant Wells announces he is transferring from the university.

Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.

The post by the Redshirt Freshman from Charleston, W.Va. read as follows:

Herd Nation:

Thank you for everything these past three years. Thank you to every single coach that I’ve had the opportunity to learn from here at Marshall. Thank you to every single teammate that I’ve had the opportunity to play with. Thank you to my friends and family who have helped me get to this point in my life. It has been a tremendous honor to be Marshall’s quarterback for these last two years. I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.

With that being said, I have decided to transfer from Marshall University.

Grant Wells

No further details have been released.

