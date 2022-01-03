Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County Judge-Executive Victor Slone died on Sunday at the age of 57.

Slone announced on Facebook in early December that he would not run for re-election due to declining health.

In the same post, Slone said he had been battling cancer for several years, and his condition had recently deteriorated.

Governor Andy Beshear appointed Slone to the position in April 2021.

Slone’s term was scheduled to last until December 2022.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.