Mr. Smith goes to Marshall University

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was the first day on the job for Marshall University’s 38th President, Brad D. Smith.

According to the Office of Communications, Smith began the day in his Old Main office before dawn where he reviewed the upcoming schedule with his transition team.

Smith was also presented with a Kelly green jacket by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud.

On Smith’s itinerary Monday are calls with state and federal officials and meetings with senior administration officials at Marshall, according to a release.

“The first week on the job is to seek to understand before seeking to be understood,” Smith said. “There’s so much for me to hear from other people.  I have a listening tour scheduled with around 20 different sessions over the next 4-6 weeks and I’ll have the opportunity to get my arms around some of the issues we are all dealing with right now, including COVID.”

Smith was selected as the university’s president after an extensive global search in 2021.  He succeeds Dr. Jerome “Jerry” Gilbert who opted not to renew his contract.

On December 31, Gilbert posted the following on the Marshall University President twitter account:

