New development planned in 2022

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Oh. (WSAZ) - Growth and expansion, two New Year’s resolutions for leaders in southern Ohio.

“Jobs bring jobs,” said Mike Finley, Fayette Township trustee President.

A new strip mall is planned along Sandusky Road in South Point, off of U.S. 52. The project has been in works for more than a year.

Developers are currently working on tearing down old homes and eventually apartment buildings, clearing land for what’s to come.

“Hopefully by June they’ll have the site prepped and ready to go and maybe by next Fall we’ll have some new stores here in town,” said Finley.

Mike Finley and Mike Jones were sworn in Friday morning for their another term as trustees.

In front of a crowd of their family and friends and the oldest county building in Burlington as their backdrop, the two made promises to serve and help the community.

“We like business in Fayette Township and we’ll do whatever we can do to help or in Lawrence County,” said Finley. The more we all work together, the better off we’re all gonna be.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Across the street, local restaurant owner Carlos Ortiz wants to do some building of his own.

“It will be so wonderful, one of the main reasons we want to make a new Casa Grande in the future,” he said. “I hope it’s going to be this coming year. The community deserves a better building, a better atmosphere, better customer service, better food. They deserve the best. Definitely for sure because they’re the ones who’ve been providing for us this entire time.”

His new restaurant will likely double in size and be located somewhere on the same property and site of his current building.

While community leaders can’t yet say which business might be moving into the new strip mall, they have said they will likely include a grocery chain, a popular coffee chain and even a fast food restaurant.

The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation helped to secure the project. To learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.