Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant from Portsmouth has announced plans for a second location in Ironton.

Patties & Pints serves up burgers and brews along the Ohio River and will soon be able to offer food upstream.

Owner Tim Wolfe says they’re excited to transform the new space, which is formerly The End Zone. It will be located at the foot of the Ironton-Russell Bridge.

“We look forward to meeting our new friends and neighbors, and trying out some brand new concepts in 2022!”

