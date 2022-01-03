Powerball jackpot: $540 million up for grabs

(WSAZ) -- Lottery players, 2022 may be your year, as the Powerball jackpot climbs to more than $500 million.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $540 million after 37 straight drawings with no winner.

The estimated cash value of Monday night’s drawing is more than $384.3 million.

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.