Powerball jackpot: $540 million up for grabs

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) -- Lottery players, 2022 may be your year, as the Powerball jackpot climbs to more than $500 million.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $540 million after 37 straight drawings with no winner.

The estimated cash value of Monday night’s drawing is more than $384.3 million.

The last time the top jackpot went out was Oct. 4, when a person bought a ticket worth $699.8 million in Morro Bay, California, according to The Washington Post.

The largest lottery ever won was the $1.586 billion Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016, with three tickets, from California, Florida and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

In August, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

