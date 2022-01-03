Advertisement

School district implements new ‘Test to Stay’ program

Monday morning, Johnson County Schools rolled out their “Test-To-Stay” program. (Johnson County Schools)(Johnson County Schools)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Monday is the first day back for many schools across our region after Christmas break.

The threat of COVID, however, is still very much present.

Monday morning, Johnson County Schools rolled out a “Test-To-Stay” program.

It’s focusing on students who are unvaccinated and is intended to continue education, not extracurricular activities such as sports.

The program is volunteer based, and there are criteria to be eligible to participate, including:

  • Be entirely asymptomatic.
  • Must wear a mask while indoors at school for the entirety of the program even if all test results are negative.
  • Will maintain a 6 ft. distance from others when not at school, the student/staff member must stay home and refrain from any school/community activities.
  • If the test results are positive, the student must be picked up and must quarantine at home as directed.
  • The parent/guardian must transport students to and from school daily during the program.

The school district says it will keep masking optional for the semester, rather than making that decision on a weekly basis.

Students will still need to wear masks on buses due to federal mandates.

As of Dec. 29, 2021, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed only three active student and staff case, and three total quarantined student and staff cases across the district.

