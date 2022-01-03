Advertisement

WV boys’ basketball rankings released

A Harrisburg high school basketball coach has been placed on probation for the next season.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA 5-3

1. Morgantown (6) 3-0 82 2

2. Jefferson (1) 4-0 72 8

3. George Washington (1) 1-1 69 1

4. Parkersburg South 4-1 60 T10

5. Hedgesville (1) 6-0 54 NR

6. South Charleston 3-1 25 6

7. Musselman 3-0 23 NR

8. Cabell Midland 3-2 16 4

(tie) University 2-3 16 7

(tie) Huntington 3-3 16 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 13, Buckhannon-Upshur 11, St. Albans 9, Woodrow Wilson 7, Martinsburg 6, Brooke 4, Oak Hill 4, Spring Mills 4, Wheeling Park 2, Princeton 2.

Class AAA

1. Logan (6) 3-0 86 3

2. Fairmont Senior (1) 4-0 76 2

3. Shady Spring (1) 4-1 75 1

4. Winfield (1) 7-0 62 8

5. Wheeling Central 3-0 49 4

6. Herbert Hoover 4-1 33 5

7. Berkeley Springs 5-1 24 NR

8. Elkins 4-1 23 NR

9. Nitro 4-3 19 6

10. East Fairmont 3-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Robert C. Byrd 12, Notre Dame 8, Grafton 5, Ripley 4, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (8) 5-1 89 1

2. St. Marys (1) 4-0 76 5

3. Williamstown 5-1 72 3

4. Bluefield 3-1 64 4

5. Ravenswood 5-1 50 9

6. South Harrison 4-0 40 NR

7. Charleston Catholic 1-3 31 2

8. Chapmanville 4-4 30 6

9. Mingo Central 2-1 20 NR

10. Wyoming East 1-2 7 8

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 6, Ritchie County 4, Magnolia 3, Roane County 2, Clay County 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (8) 6-0 86 T8

2. James Monroe 5-1 67 2

3. Man (1) 4-1 61 1

4. Tug Valley 3-1 55 3

5. St. Joseph 3-1 48 NR

(tie) Webster County 3-1 48 4

7. Greenbrier West 4-0 44 10

8. Tucker County 4-1 24 NR

9. Tygarts Valley 5-0 20 NR

10. Clay-Battelle 3-1 9 T8

Others receiving votes: Cameron 8, Sherman 8, Madonna 7, Mount View 4, Harman 4, Pendleton County 1, Wahama 1.

