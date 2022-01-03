WV boys’ basketball rankings released
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA 5-3
1. Morgantown (6) 3-0 82 2
2. Jefferson (1) 4-0 72 8
3. George Washington (1) 1-1 69 1
4. Parkersburg South 4-1 60 T10
5. Hedgesville (1) 6-0 54 NR
6. South Charleston 3-1 25 6
7. Musselman 3-0 23 NR
8. Cabell Midland 3-2 16 4
(tie) University 2-3 16 7
(tie) Huntington 3-3 16 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 13, Buckhannon-Upshur 11, St. Albans 9, Woodrow Wilson 7, Martinsburg 6, Brooke 4, Oak Hill 4, Spring Mills 4, Wheeling Park 2, Princeton 2.
Class AAA
1. Logan (6) 3-0 86 3
2. Fairmont Senior (1) 4-0 76 2
3. Shady Spring (1) 4-1 75 1
4. Winfield (1) 7-0 62 8
5. Wheeling Central 3-0 49 4
6. Herbert Hoover 4-1 33 5
7. Berkeley Springs 5-1 24 NR
8. Elkins 4-1 23 NR
9. Nitro 4-3 19 6
10. East Fairmont 3-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Robert C. Byrd 12, Notre Dame 8, Grafton 5, Ripley 4, North Marion 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (8) 5-1 89 1
2. St. Marys (1) 4-0 76 5
3. Williamstown 5-1 72 3
4. Bluefield 3-1 64 4
5. Ravenswood 5-1 50 9
6. South Harrison 4-0 40 NR
7. Charleston Catholic 1-3 31 2
8. Chapmanville 4-4 30 6
9. Mingo Central 2-1 20 NR
10. Wyoming East 1-2 7 8
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 6, Ritchie County 4, Magnolia 3, Roane County 2, Clay County 1.
Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian (8) 6-0 86 T8
2. James Monroe 5-1 67 2
3. Man (1) 4-1 61 1
4. Tug Valley 3-1 55 3
5. St. Joseph 3-1 48 NR
(tie) Webster County 3-1 48 4
7. Greenbrier West 4-0 44 10
8. Tucker County 4-1 24 NR
9. Tygarts Valley 5-0 20 NR
10. Clay-Battelle 3-1 9 T8
Others receiving votes: Cameron 8, Sherman 8, Madonna 7, Mount View 4, Harman 4, Pendleton County 1, Wahama 1.
