Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 counties ‘red’ on County Alert System map

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 4, 2022, there are currently 15,911 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 40 are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 12,168 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported and 79 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported.

As of Tuesday, 716 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 195 have been admitted to the ICU and 118 are on ventilators.

318,407 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (151), Braxton (115), Brooke (132), Cabell (915), Calhoun (29), Clay (47), Doddridge (20), Fayette (335), Gilmer (34), Grant (101), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (147), Hancock (263), Hardy (165), Harrison (462), Jackson (101), Jefferson (1,100), Kanawha (1,369), Lewis (59), Lincoln (121), Logan (208), Marion (407), Marshall (258), Mason (162), McDowell (110), Mercer (430), Mineral (333), Mingo (170), Monongalia (909), Monroe (144), Morgan (211), Nicholas (191), Ohio (563), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (44), Preston (255), Putnam (501), Raleigh (546), Randolph (206), Ritchie (49), Roane (78), Summers (74), Taylor (112), Tucker (12), Tyler (37), Upshur (155), Wayne (229), Webster (14), Wetzel (123), Wirt (23), Wood (513), Wyoming (160). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer
Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man sought
An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
Elderly man killed in shooting

Latest News

Lawmakers are headed back to the capitol this morning to begin the 60 day sesssion
Lawmakers are headed back to the capitol this morning to begin the 60 day sesssion
Rockslide shuts down major road in Floyd County
Rockslide shuts down major road in Floyd County
One killed, five others injured during head-on crash
Negotiations to resolve the 3 month old strike at Special Metals will resumed Tuesday,...
Talks resume with Special Metals, Union