COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 counties ‘red’ on County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 4, 2022, there are currently 15,911 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 40 are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,168 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported and 79 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been reported.

As of Tuesday, 716 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 195 have been admitted to the ICU and 118 are on ventilators.

318,407 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (151), Braxton (115), Brooke (132), Cabell (915), Calhoun (29), Clay (47), Doddridge (20), Fayette (335), Gilmer (34), Grant (101), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (147), Hancock (263), Hardy (165), Harrison (462), Jackson (101), Jefferson (1,100), Kanawha (1,369), Lewis (59), Lincoln (121), Logan (208), Marion (407), Marshall (258), Mason (162), McDowell (110), Mercer (430), Mineral (333), Mingo (170), Monongalia (909), Monroe (144), Morgan (211), Nicholas (191), Ohio (563), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (44), Preston (255), Putnam (501), Raleigh (546), Randolph (206), Ritchie (49), Roane (78), Summers (74), Taylor (112), Tucker (12), Tyler (37), Upshur (155), Wayne (229), Webster (14), Wetzel (123), Wirt (23), Wood (513), Wyoming (160). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

