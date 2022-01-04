Crash on Bartow Jones Bridge closes road

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on the Bartow Jones Bridge in Mason County has closed a portion of the road Tuesday.

According to Mason County Dispatchers, three cars were involved.

The Northbound lane is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

No one was injured.

The bridge connects Henderson and Point Pleasant.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.