Crash on Bartow Jones Bridge closes road

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on the Bartow Jones Bridge in Mason County has closed a portion of the road Tuesday.

According to Mason County Dispatchers, three cars were involved.

The Northbound lane is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

No one was injured.

The bridge connects Henderson and Point Pleasant.

