I-64 West contraflow lane open after crash

UPDATE 1/4/22 @ 5:19 a.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The contraflow lane of I-64 West has reopened in Cabell County.

However one lane remains closed, and westbound traffic can not exit at the Huntington Mall because of the contraflow dividers.

There will also be a significant pinch on traffic as the morning rush picks up unless the second lane of I-64 reopens.

This is all because of a single-vehicle tractor trailer crash that happened about a mile east of the Huntington Mall about 4:15 Tuesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say there were no injuries

ORIGINAL STORY 1/4/22 @ 4:45 a.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash has closed I-64 West early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just east of the Huntington Mall about 4:15 a.m.

Cabell County dispatchers say there were no injuries, but the westbound lanes are closed.

It’s unclear how long it will take to reopen I-64 west.

Drivers will need to get off I-64 West at Milton to Rt. 60, then back on at the Mall to get around the crash site.

