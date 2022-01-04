Advertisement

I-64 West contraflow lane open after crash

A tractor trailer crash has closed I-64 West early Tuesday morning.
A tractor trailer crash has closed I-64 West early Tuesday morning.(Shannon Litton/ WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 1/4/22 @ 5:19 a.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The contraflow lane of I-64 West has reopened in Cabell County.

However one lane remains closed, and westbound traffic can not exit at the Huntington Mall because of the contraflow dividers.

There will also be a significant pinch on traffic as the morning rush picks up unless the second lane of I-64 reopens.

This is all because of a single-vehicle tractor trailer crash that happened about a mile east of the Huntington Mall about 4:15 Tuesday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say there were no injuries

ORIGINAL STORY 1/4/22 @ 4:45 a.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash has closed I-64 West early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just east of the Huntington Mall about 4:15 a.m.

Cabell County dispatchers say there were no injuries, but the westbound lanes are closed.

It’s unclear how long it will take to reopen I-64 west.

Drivers will need to get off I-64 West at Milton to Rt. 60, then back on at the Mall to get around the crash site.

