Southbound lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-77

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near the Bigley Avenue interchange have reopened following a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 1/4/22 8:10 a.m.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near mile marker 101.

According to Metro 911, one car was involved in the accident that flipped the vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Kanawha County did put out an alert about slick roads Tuesday morning, saying “Roadways in Kanawha County have become slick, especially on interstates, bridges, and overpasses. Please drive slowly and use caution.”

Our crew on the scene says one person was taken for treatment.

