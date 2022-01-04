Advertisement

Southbound lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-77

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All southbound lanes of I-77 near the Bigley Avenue interchange have reopened following a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 1/4/22 8:10 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of two southbound lanes of I-77 near the Bigley Avenue interchange have reopened following a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near mile marker 101.

According to Metro 911, one car was involved in the accident that flipped the vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Kanawha County did put out an alert about slick roads Tuesday morning, saying “Roadways in Kanawha County have become slick, especially on interstates, bridges, and overpasses. Please drive slowly and use caution.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has closed I77 south at Bigley Avenue interchange.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County Metro 911 supervisor tells WSAZ a single car is involved and that Charleston fire crews, police and EMS workers are on the scene.

Kanawha County did put out an alert about slick roads Tuesday morning, saying “Roadways in Kanawha County have become slick, especially on interstates, bridges, and overpasses. Please drive slowly and use caution.”

Our crew on the scene says one person was taken for treatment.

