I-64 East reopens after crash in South Charleston

UPDATE 1/4/22 @ 6:29 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened in South Charleston after a crash.

The crash happened just before 6 Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

ORIGINIAL STORY 1/4/22 @ 6:20 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One eastbound lane of I-64 in South Charleston is closed due to a vehicle crash.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the driver of the vehicle hit a wall.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say there are injuries reported.

