I-64 East reopens after crash in South Charleston
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UPDATE 1/4/22 @ 6:29 a.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened in South Charleston after a crash.
The crash happened just before 6 Tuesday morning.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
ORIGINIAL STORY 1/4/22 @ 6:20 a.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One eastbound lane of I-64 in South Charleston is closed due to a vehicle crash.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ the driver of the vehicle hit a wall.
It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers say there are injuries reported.
