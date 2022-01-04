Crash closes US-35 at Silver Memorial Bridge

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line.

According to Mason County dispatchers, a truck carrying logs crashed into the median and spilled logs all over the road near the Silver Memorial Bridge.

According to OHGO, both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of US-35 are closed in that area. No one involved in that crash was hurt.

Dispatchers said a second crash involving two cars also occurred on the bridge. One person had to be taken to the hospital. There is no word on if the two crashes are connected.

West Virginia State Police are on scene.

A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line. (WSAZ)

A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line. (WSAZ)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.