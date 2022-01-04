Advertisement

Crash closes US-35 at Silver Memorial Bridge

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line.

According to Mason County dispatchers, a truck carrying logs crashed into the median and spilled logs all over the road near the Silver Memorial Bridge.

According to OHGO, both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of US-35 are closed in that area. No one involved in that crash was hurt.

Dispatchers said a second crash involving two cars also occurred on the bridge. One person had to be taken to the hospital. There is no word on if the two crashes are connected.

West Virginia State Police are on scene.

A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line.
A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line.(WSAZ)
A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line.
A portion of US Route 35 is closed near the West Virginia/ Ohio line.(WSAZ)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer
Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man sought
An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
Elderly man killed in shooting

Latest News

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Crash on Bartow Jones Bridge closes road
Logan Regional Medical Center is ringing in 2022 with the year’s first bundle of joy.
Logan Regional Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2022
Lawmakers are headed back to the capitol this morning to begin the 60 day sesssion
Lawmakers are headed back to the capitol this morning to begin the 60 day sesssion
Rockslide shuts down major road in Floyd County
Rockslide shuts down major road in Floyd County