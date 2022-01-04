Advertisement

Crews fight house fire in Kanawha County

Crews from multiple fire departments are battling a fire in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County.
Crews from multiple fire departments are battling a fire in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments are battling a house fire Monday night in the Jefferson area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of First Street Southeast.

Dispatchers say everyone managed to make it out of the home.

Crews from Jefferson, West Side and Institute volunteer fire departments are on the scene. We also have a crew there.

