Elderly man killed in shooting

An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said Monday.

Wayne B. Roush, 79, is identified as the victim, according to a release from Champlin’s office.

The sheriff said the incident was reported just after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Bulaville Pike, located in Addison Township. He said there is no threat to the community due to the incident.

Champlin also said a person was detained, but no information is being released about that person. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

