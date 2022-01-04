Advertisement

Family of deceased man sought

Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.

The body of Eric Peterson, 55, was brought to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland from South Point, Ohio, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said Monday.

Anyone with information that could be helpful is asked to call Hammond’s office at 606-923-8309.

