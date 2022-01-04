Family without electricity for six days and counting

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Without a storm in sight, a family in Kanawha County has been left in the dark because their home has been without power for almost a week.

“It’s why we bought the trailer was for camping and traveling,” said Vicki Donato. “It’s what we really like to do, but it wasn’t meant to be lived in.”

She, along with her three children and husband, are staying warm using generators and propane during these cold winter nights as they await a resolution. All five have temporarily moved into a camper in their driveway.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, Donato says a man, later identified as a subcontractor, appeared on her property. He said he was there to change out her meter. She was confused because she hadn’t requested the work to be done and says she wasn’t notified.

She recalls, after a few minutes, he told her he’d come across a problem and needed to call a technician.

Not long after, an AEP work truck arrived. Two men surveyed the situation and then climbed in the truck, went up in the boom and cut the power line.

Donato says they told her, she would need to get an electrician and inspector to make upgrades and repairs before they could restore electricity.

“I called the news,” she said. “I called everyone I could find and even used Google.”

She even reached out to the Public Service Commission who confirmed her home would be grandfathered-in to meet any necessary code upgrades since her house is older.

“Why me, why now, why this time of year?” she asked.

Investigative reporter Kelsey Souto spent the day on the phone with an AEP representative to try and figure out what happened. They promised to look into the situation.

We also contacted the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to get further clarification and updates on the process.

After a few hours, AEP said they would be reaching out to Donato directly to try and get more information and help find a resolution.

They say the meter was not part of their upgrade program. Instead it was a field call to investigate a “dead meter” report. According to the power company, once on-site, the contractor found the tabs that connect the meter to the base were melted and severe heating had taken place.

AEP told WSAZ that the situation was a “rare and unfortunate” occurrence.

“Our contractor pulled the meter out of concern for the customer’s safety,” said Phil Moye, AEP spokesperson. “If left in place, it could have resulted in an electrical fire in the home.”

The PSC website indicates: a utility may terminate service without notice when a condition arises that may be hazardous to life or property. If a utility terminates service without notice, the utility must keep a record of the conditions causing termination, and should make a reasonable effort to notify the customer before termination occurs.

Now, Donato and her family await repairs before an inspection can occur and then AEP can connect the new meter and restore service.

She says she’s been frustrated by the experience, wishing she had some sort of warning or notice of the work being done so she could’ve had an electrician prepared to do the necessary repairs and have plans in place for her family.

“They’ve not even been able to play with their Christmas presents because this literally happened right after Christmas,” she said.

Several pets in the home are being kept warm by thick blankets and beds as temperatures drop below freezing.

A gracious neighbor has allowed Donato to plug in her refrigerator to help salvage her food.

WSAZ will continue to follow this developing story and keep working to help the family get back their electricity.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.