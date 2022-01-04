Advertisement

KSP looking for missing Perry County family

Missing Perry County family
Missing Perry County family(Kentucky State Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials said they are looking for a missing father and daughter from the Perry County area.

Dale L. Williams, 69, and Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, Kentucky were last seen January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Dale is reported to have gray and brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′8″ and 145 pounds.

Misty is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5′4″ and 210 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They also said that she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information about their location, you can call 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wolfe shows the layout of his restaurant in Portsmouth.
Popular restaurant expands to second location in Ohio
Part of state Route 321 in eastern Kentucky is closed after a massive rockslide near...
Massive rockslide closes roadway
Wells made the announcement on his Twitter account Monday.
Marshall University’s quarterback announces transfer
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man who died in southeast Ohio.
Family of deceased man sought
An elderly man from Gallipolis died in a shooting during the weekend, Gallia County Sheriff...
Elderly man killed in shooting

Latest News

Crash closes I-64 West near the Huntington Mall exit
Crash closes I-64 West near the Huntington Mall exit
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
The potential for fast hitting snow two days away
Late Tuesday afternoon, the prospects of our first plowable snowfall of the season are...
Fast hitting snow two days away
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Crash on Bartow Jones Bridge closes road