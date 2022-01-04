Logan Regional Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2022

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family entered the new year with a new bundle of joy.

According to the Logan Regional Medical Center, Isabella Marie Chambers was born January 2, 2022 at 1:18pm weighing 6 lbs. and was 19 inches long.

The proud parents of Isabella are Shirley Acord & Mathew Chambers III from Kistler, WV. Isabella was delivered by OBGYN, Dr. Mousa.

“We are so excited to meet the newest member of our family!” said Shirley. “We are so grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff at Logan Regional Medical Center for taking such good care of us and making this experience special for our family.”

“The New Year’s Baby is such a special delivery for our unit. The novelty of the New Year’s baby and what it represents runs parallel to what it is like to be a new mother: a new beginning and a precious new life. We are thankful to celebrate this special blessing with our newest mom, dad, and baby, and also extremely thankful to be able to celebrate with our community. Our community donors have went above and beyond to shower this family. Being able to show that our community is invested in our little ones is wonderful, after all they are the future of this area. Our hospital and the community are so supportive of our mothers and newborns and we are grateful to be attached to this special baby for many years to come!”

Isabella received a basket of gifts and necessities from Hometown Flower Shop provided by Logan Regional Medical Center, a sterling silver engraved bracelet donated by M&J Jewelers in Man, a $50 Gift Card donated by Walmart of Logan, a Gift Card donated by Pick Pack in Man, a $100 Gift Certificate for Chief’s Roadhouse donated by Chief’s, a music box donated by Don Browning’s Jewelers in Logan, a Gift Card donated by Melissa’s Gift Basket in Williamson, an embroidered blanket donated by Groovy Threads. One of the biggest gifts Isabella received was a $1,000 scholarship donated by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

Megan also adds “We thank Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College for their generosity and giving spirit. Their contribution to the newest members of our community is very much appreciated. Because of their scholarships, we will be able to provide our future little scholar the means to continue their education and in turn, contribute back to the community that we all know and love. We also would also like to thank Leah Vance Photography for coming to document this special moment.”

