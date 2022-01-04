Man arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft and crash

UPDATE 1/3/22

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who had been wanted in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft in the Nitro area was arrested, West Virginia State Police say.

Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton, West Virginia, was taken into custody Sunday night, troopers said, and taken to the Western Regional Jail.

The incident happened late last month and involved Edmonds and two other suspects crashing off Interstate 64 just before the Scott Depot exit in Putnam County.

Two other suspects are wanted.

It’s unknown what charges Edmonds faces. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/27/21

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men and a woman are wanted after an investigation into an attempted catalytic converter theft led to the suspects driving off and crashing along Interstate 64, West Virginia State Police say.

The incident started around 3 p.m. Monday when troopers were notified about an incident at the Nitro park-n-ride being investigated by the Nitro Police Department. The vehicle crashed off I-64 just before the Scott Depot exit where three suspects got out and ran.

Troopers say a be on the lookout (BOLO) has been issued for Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton, West Virginia. He has felony warrants and is wanted in Putnam and Cabell counties, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WVSP Winfield detachment at 304-586-2000 or their local 911 center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.