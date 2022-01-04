Massive rockslide closes roadway

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A massive rock slide Monday night has closed part of state Route 321, just north of downtown Prestonsburg and between Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital, the Prestonsburg Police Department said.

Officers say the road will be closed for a prolonged period of time. It follows weather-related incidents throughout eastern Kentucky.

Police say drivers should use U.S. 23 to get in and out of town.

